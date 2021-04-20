WATCH: Vaccination programme to kickstart cross border trade towns

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT is now rolling out a massive vaccination programme in border towns to reopen cross border related economic activities, a senior health official has said.

The chief director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Maxwell Hove told stakeholders among them community leaders in Beitbridge that it was very critical to reach herd immunity in border towns.

He said for Beitbridge Urban, they were targeting to vaccinate at least 26 000 adults from the age of 18 years to 80 years.

The chief director is visited Matabeleland South with a team of national health experts to promote the mass vaccination initiative in border towns.

“We need to vaccinate the majority of adults in the border towns to attain herd immunity, protect them from the coronavirus and create an optima environment to open up all economic activities here which are linked to cross border,” said Dr Hove.

He said the pandemic had hit hard the economy and residents in border towns were the worst affected.

Dr Hove said after inoculation of those in urban parts of the border towns, they will roll out the same initiative to accommodate those in rural areas who interface with border jumpers.