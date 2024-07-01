WATCH: VEE’s Gym ladies give warmth to Entembeni Old People’s Home

VEE's Gym founder and instructor, Ms Vimbai Muchoki hands over one of the donated goodies to Entembeni Old People's Home clinical instructor Mr Mbekezeli Mahlangu

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

A group of ladies from VEE’s Gym in Bulawayo brought winter warmth to the elderly at Entembeni Old People’s Home with a donation of an assortment of goods as part of their their love for the elderly initiative.

The donated items, handed over to the institution on Saturday, include clothes, blankets, shoes, detergents, toiletries and groceries.

Before the brief handover ceremony, the ladies first spruced up the yard before later being taken on a tour of the dormitories by members of the staff led by clinical instructor, Mr Mbekezeli Mahlangu.

After the tour the ladies shared a cake with the elderly.

“We have just finished 21 days of Daniel Fast and as per the teachings of the bible which tell us to go and give, we decided to come here and give something to the elderly,” Mrs Tendesekai Gwende-Chamauya.

She said they were inspired by the Word of God as strong believers to assist the needy, which they hope to be doing on regular basis.

Entembeni Old People’s Home administrator, Mr Celesile Tshuma thanked VEE’s Gym for the kind gesture noting that the donated goods was a free will offering and not given in exchange for the provision of any goods or services.

“Your contribution is a tremendous blessing to our organisation,” said Mr Tshuma.