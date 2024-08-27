Watch: Very classy, demure: Gogo Maweni dazzles in Zana’Kay’s cowhide fashion

Popular South African reality star and traditional healer Lee-Ann Mokopo, known widely as Gogo Maweni, married Sabelo Mgube in a joyous traditional wedding on Sunday, held at Mgube’s homestead in Maqongqo, outside Pietermaritzburg.

Gogo Maweni made a striking entrance, adorned in a stunning black and white cowhide cape and black crown, designed by Zana’Kay, a renowned traditional attire guru from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The cape, intricately decorated with silver beads, perfectly fused modern elegance with traditional aesthetics. Mgube also exuded regal elegance in a matching cowhide cape by Zana’Kay, which complemented his formal attire, creating a royal look for the occasion.

The couple’s outfits were a flawless blend of tradition and contemporary fashion, capturing the essence of their cultural heritage while adding a modern twist.

According to reports from IOL, Gogo Maweni and Mgube were married through the Shembe Church, which his family follows.

The wedding was filled with joyful moments, including lively dances, the cutting of a five-tier cake, and heartfelt interactions with their guests.

The couple has remained strong, despite facing criticism and online trolling.

Gogo Maweni shared with Sunday World that it felt “amazing and great” to finally marry the love of her life, revealing that Mgube had proposed just three months into their relationship. Seven years later, they have now tied the knot.

In an interview with the Daily Sun, Gogo Maweni admitted, “I felt overwhelmed. I don’t want to lie, I was scared. People don’t know that I’m shy, and I had all eyes on me today.”

Gogo Maweni shared photos from the celebration on Instagram, captioning one image, “My forever.”

Zana’Kay, whose real name is Nomakhosazana Khanyile Ncube, is the creative force behind the tribal and artistic apparel brand “A Tribe Called Zimbabwe”. Her work, often featuring cow and goat hide, plays a significant role in preserving the culture and heritage of the Ndebele people.

Zana’Kay’s unique designs and meticulous attention to detail have established her as a prominent figure in the fashion industry, celebrated for her dedication to traditional craftsmanship. – Showbiz Reporter/SundayWorld