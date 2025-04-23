WATCH: Vice President Chiwenga tours innovations at Research Indaba at the ZITF

Coghlan Primary School Robotics Club show Vice President General Chiwenga their solar powered automated system and the solar powered siren. Naomi Moonga (11), the team leader explains how the innovations operate at the Inaugural Research for Sustainable Development and Economic Development Indaba.

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the Inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba, being held on the sidelines of the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

Upon arrival, Vice President Chiwenga toured various innovations on exhibition, including a solar-powered automated irrigation system with a solar-powered siren—a local innovation by the Coghlan Primary School Robotics Club.

Vice President Chiwenga is accompanied by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Dr Fredrick Shava, and Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube.