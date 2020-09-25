WATCH VIDEO: ZANU-PF Youth League joins #JerusalemaChallenge

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The ruling party Zanu PF’s Youth League joined the world craze by taking part in the viral Jerusalema Challenge through a video of their own that was commended for being well choreographed and trendy.

With a simple dance routine to the 2019 hit Jerusalema by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode, this birthed a #JerusalemaChallenge that has spread across world.

Also, in Zimbabwe many corporates and individuals have come up with their own version of the world craze, including the ruling party’s youth league.

The dance challenge showed off the youth in party regalia, dancing to the song by Master KG in a video that was directed by was shot mostly at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare.

Zanu PF acting secretary for youth affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said after seeing the global trend, the youth in the party requested that they do their own.

“All the people who participated are members of the party as they came from different wings from around the country. We realised that there was an interest in the song amongst corporates and other people.

“It was equally important that we participate in it as young people. Most of our membership requested that we have to do it. So, we came up together did a few routines and we perfected it. And we did it our best,” said Cde Chirau.

He said their participation showed that they valued promoting African music and culture.

“Another important aspect is the issue of just promoting African music. This is clear indication that we have a young people, we have a young generation who are cognisant with what happens within the entertainment sector,” said Cde Chirau.

He said the reception from people has been awesome.

