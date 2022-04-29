WATCH: VP Chiwenga steers Africa trade think tank at ZITF

Vice President Chiwenga (right), Angolan Secretary of State for Trade and Industry Amadeu Leitao Numes (left) and Foreign Affairs minister Fredrick Shava follow proceedings at the Connect Africa Symposium at the ZITF in Bulawayo yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga has called on Africa to have a united economic front with leaders speaking with one voice to ensure the continent’s economic growth in line with the AU 2063 Agenda.

Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse.

It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal of inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

Addressing delegates during the inaugural Connect Africa Symposium at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday, VP Chiwenga said through a united economic front, Africa will be able to strengthen its common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations and accelerate its trade position on the global market.

“As Africans we need to have a united economic front and speak with one political voice.

There are numerous opportunities for continental development and the most recent one is the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area whose aim is to accelerate intra African trade and advance Africa’s trade position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations,” he said. “All this feeds into the overall continental socio-economic development, but none of it can be achieved without solidarity.”

VP Chiwenga said Africa is a rich continent with unlimited potential yet to be explored and harnessed for the benefit of all its people.

“Despite the economic, social and political challenges that have often been over-emphasised about our continent, it is an undeniable fact that we are home to a large portion of the world’s minerals, oil and gas reserves. It therefore goes without saying that the African economy is managed well to sustain itself for the benefit of its present and future generations,” he said.

“Let us, therefore, assert our unmistaken African identity in the world characterised by the ubuntu philosophy and the hallmark of African hospitality. We need to reimagine, rethink and refocus Africa’s future through economic development grounded in solidarity.”

The Vice-President said through collective efforts and hard work, Africa has managed to rise above the Covid-19 disruptions and continues to forge a way forward inspired by a determination to achieve its ambitious goals.

“The first key lesson from Covid-19 experiences for Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa are that firstly, not much can be achieved in isolation, continents prioritise the safety and welfare of their people first. We were left to realise as Africans that we are on our own. Therefore, there is an inherent need for us as Africans to work hard towards a common goal hence the need for the continued practice of ubuntu,” he said.

“I am because we are, which emphasises acting in consideration of the next fellow human being while building a community exercising compassion and maintaining the dignity of all people. Ubuntu therefore stands as a guiding philosophy for the decisions we make today for a better Africa tomorrow.”

VP Chiwenga said innovation is the key to accelerating development as he urged African countries to optimise the gains of the new normal in the context of the 4th industrial revolution leveraging on the high educational standards synonymous with its people.

“Therefore, it is my fervent hope that this symposium will come up with practical and implementable resolutions that will help raise the quality of life of our people in the continent. This goal should be a guiding principle in our interactive engagements on taking Africa to a position of competitive excellency,” he said.

“According to the African Union 2063 Agenda our ultimate goal is to realise inclusive, social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance, peace and security among other facets and repositioning Africa to become a dominant player in the global arena.”

VP Chiwenga said platforms such as Connect Africa Symposium, running under the theme: “Reimagining the future: united Africa, prosperous Africa”, are necessary for economic growth and trade.

Connect Africa Symposium, which has since become part of the annual ZITF, was launched two weeks after the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government where member states sought to address issues of regional importance.

“It seeks to achieve the same, but with collective effort from key public and private sector players and decision makers. I trust the goals and objectives of this event will be made through the discussions currently taking place,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The Connect Africa Symposium is Zimbabwe’s recognition of African trust and conventional wisdom that ‘if you want to go fast go alone. If you want to go far, go with others, if you go with others, you can go as far as the world permits you to go.”

The Vice-President said the country saw it fit to invite its neighbours to deliberate and cross-pollinate ideas in terms of economic growth.

“Today’s meeting maps the trajectory towards making our beloved continent a united and prosperous economic superpower. You may recall that Covid-19 disrupted industry, business and the trajectory of our overall economic growth,’ he said.

The symposium brought together locals as well as regional political and economic players to look at possible solutions to the socio-economic challenges facing the African continent.

Chaired by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, the Connect Africa Symposium, was attended by a representative of the United Economic Commission for Africa, Mr Batanai Chikwene, the Angolan Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, Mr Amadeu Leitão Nunes, African Development Bank (AFDB) Zimbabwe country manager, Ms Moono Mupotola and Afreximbank principal economist Dr Anthony Ebo Coleman.

The platform focuses on strengthening trade and productive integration through industrial policy which harnesses regional value chains.

