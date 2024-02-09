WATCH: Vungu achieves service delivery milestones

Midlands Bureau Chief

VUNGU Rural District Council yesterday commissioned Chisadza piped water scheme and Impala Clinic in Lower Gweru and these two projects are expected to greatly improve service delivery.

The new clinic has brought relief to people in Ward 1 and Ward 2 who were walking long distances to Madigane and Ruby clinics.

The piped water scheme, which has brought clean drinking water to the people’s doorsteps, is also supplying water to the new clinic.

Villagers yesterday praised Government for availing devolution funds to the council which then used the money to fund the two projects.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has been allocating devolution funds to both urban councils and rural district councils to enable the local authorities to implement development projects.

Under the Government’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, councils are scaling up development, targeting areas that have been lagging behind. Councils are using devolution funds to build clinics, classroom blocks, roads and bridges among other facilities.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube commissioned the Lower Gweru piped water project and the clinic saying the completion of the two projects will greatly improve service delivery.

Gogo Magerate Ncube (70), who has a chronic health condition said she had given up on seeking quality health care services as the clinics were too far away.

She said now that they have a clinic close to them, she will be able to visit the clinic more often to seek services.

“I am a BP patient who requires regular check-ups and medication. It was difficult for me to travel to Ruby Clinic because of the distance involved,” she said.

Mrs Sithembile Siwawa, one of the first mothers to give birth at the clinic said: “I am very happy that I gave birth at our local clinic. It is less expensive here compared to what I could have paid at the hopsital.”

Sister Salafina Mashavakure said the completion of Impala Clinic had brought relief to locals who no longer travel long distances to seek health services.

“This is a welcome development as the services have been brought to the people’s door-steps. We have piped water and the clinic is solar-powered. We also have a full staff complement,” she said.

The clinic has an outpatient treatment area, drug rooms, dispensary, male and female wards as well as a fully equipped maternity ward.

Following the completion of Chisadza piped water scheme, people said the water points were now close to their homes.

Chief Chisadza commended the Second Republic for availing devolution funds to fund development projects that are improving people’s livelihoods.

“Some people used to fetch drinking water directly from Gweru River which was not safe for drinking. I am happy that people now have piped water and the water points are close to their homes,” he said.

Mrs Nyasha Kanyenze said having water at her doorstep means she no longer has to spend much of her time looking for the precious liquid.

“This development is also good for the girl child as they will focus on studies instead of looking for water. We are happy that we now have piped water and what is left is to rehabilitate our road network,” she said.

Commissioning Impala Clinic, Minister Ncube said its construction commenced in 2018, soon after the inception of the Second Republic, which operationalised the devolution agenda.