WATCH: Wadi just can’t stop scoring

18 Oct, 2021 - 14:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Wadi wheels away after scoring against Black Leopards on Saturday

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SPEEDY Zimbabwean striker Ishmael Wadi became the first player in the South African GladAfrica Championship to score in four consecutive league matches when he found the target in his JDR Stars’ win over former Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards on Saturday.

Wadi took his season’s goal tally in the South African second tier league to six from seven starts.

He found the net in the 2-1 derby win against Pretoria Callies, grabbed a brace in the 3-2 defeat to Polokwane City and in a 2-0 win over TS Sporting.

Wadi’s goal helped JDR Stars climb two steps up the ladder into second place on 15 points from eight games.

The former FC Platinum, Harare City, Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City winger’s star continues to shine, with reports linking him to a DStv Premiership move when the January transfer window opens. – @ZililoR

