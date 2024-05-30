WATCH: “We avoided a disaster” – Bulawayo Fire Department on Plumtree road chemical spillage

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO Chief Fire Officer Mr Nhlanganiso Moyo says swift reaction by the city’s fire brigade department prevented disaster after a truck carrying dangerous chemicals caught fire along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road on Wednesday.

He blamed the fire on mixing of different chemicals causing fire in the process.

Mr Moyo says the vehicle used in carriage of the chemicals was not suitable and the company involved will be charged for violating the city’s by-laws.

He says it took the brigade 20 minutes to put out the fire.

Various teams are on the ground to rehabilitate the ground which was contaminated by the spillage.

Environmental Management Agency Bulawayo provincial manager Mrs Sithembisiwe Ndlovu says processes to rehabilitate the ground will determine the fines to be imposed to violating parties.

The spillage could have had health implications for the public.