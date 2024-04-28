WATCH: “We felt the love from Bulawayo” – Emtee and Kwesta

Online Writer

SOUTH African rappers, Emtee and Kwesta say they felt at home and loved in Bulawayo following their performance at the Bulawayo Shutdown on Sattuday evening.

The Bulawayo Shutdown gig was held at Queens Sports Grounds and saw a massive turnout. Coinciding with the last day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the atmosphere was electric, with thousands ready to celebrate.

The event featured a stellar lineup, including DJs Mzoe, Templeman, Fantan, Levels, and Ribhe, who set the stage for top acts like Murumba Pitch, Emtee, Kwesta, Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Killer T and Bazooker. DJs Mzoe and Nospa masterfully handled the mic, ensuring the crowd stayed entertained during artiste changeovers.

Speaking at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on Sunday, before flying out to South Africa Emtee said he felt at home when he was on stage.

“It was amazing, the crowd was amazing, and the hospitality was top class. I appreciate everyone who came out and showing us love last night. I felt at home,” said Emtee.

Kwesta said the experience “was the most magical nights of his career.”

“I was here for my first time performing at the Bulawayo Shutdown. Man, what a crowd what an experience as this was my first time I felt very welcome. Even when I was live also I could see the love when I was performing I could feel the vibe. It was the most magical night in my whole career,” said Kwesta.

A spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky as Emtee performed, adding even more excitement to the event.

The show continued until 7am, with energetic crowds still fully engaged.

However, the overwhelming crowd size presented challenges for security, with some attendees managing to enter without tickets, invading the VIP area.