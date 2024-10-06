Watch: ‘We have solutions to fighting climate change’ – Zim engineering innovator

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

AGRI-ROCKET Engineering, a young innovative Zimbabwean company specializing in provision of modern farming technologies, says the adoption of smart farming approaches holds the key in the fight against climate change impacts at home and across the region.

The company is part of 15 local businesses that were exhibiting their products and services at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair, which ended on Saturday in Namibia.

“We have solutions to fighting climate change and enhancing community adaptation and resilience at home and abroad,” projects engineer, Chamunorwa Kapita,” said.

“Our products save water usage, increase production efficiency while reducing evaporation, thereby allowing farmers to produce more using less.”

At a time when climate change has become a topical issue globally, Mr Chamunorwa says Agri-Rocket products provide smart sustainable solutions to farmers, an issue that generated a lot of interest from farmers in Namibia during the expo.

“I am happy that most farmers here want our products and they have been requesting for supplies. Namibia is drier than Zimbabwe and farmers here are looking forward to working with us,” he said.