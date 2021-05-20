WATCH: We must soldier on with players we have: Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WITH only 17 infield players to choose from for the Chibuku Super Cup, Highlanders’ woes worsened after three more players picked up injuries at training ahead of Sunday’s clash with Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium.

“Nqobizitha Masuku, Crispen Ncube and Divine Mhindirira have slight knocks, but l believe the situation is manageable. I hope come Sunday they will be available for selection,” said Bosso coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

Bosso are already without Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango, Keith Mavhunga, Lenox Chikuwa, Peter Muduhwa and Rodi Sibanda, who can’t be registered until the next transfer window opens on July 1.

The six were acquired after the first transfer window had closed on March 31.

However, Mpofu feels their absence is not an excuse not to get a result on Sunday.

“As a coach, l have to channel all my energy on the players that are eligible to play in the tournament. As the defending champions, everyone is looking at us. We are talking of three derbies, six matches. It’s going to be tough, but l will demand results from the boys so that we progress to the next stage. With the limited resources we have, it was not possible to get as many friendly matches as we would have wanted, meaning we have to push ourselves and show character,” said Mpofu.

There will be no fans to cheer on Bosso, but Mpofu says his team simply has to be good enough on the day.

“The fans give us the urge, but we have gone to Harare to play Dynamos and played FC Platinum in Zvishavane without fans. The boys are getting used to it. The important thing is that we must be good enough as a team. We are a big club and we should go out there and play with or without fans.” – @innocentskizoe