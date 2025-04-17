WATCH: Wild cheers as President Mnangagwa meets children

Blessings Chidakwa in Gokwe

Wild cheers erupted from thousands of children as President Mnangagwa stepped into the main venue of the Children’s Party at Nyamuroro High School in Nembudziya.

Waving flags, hats, scarfs, placards and singing, the excited youngsters gave the President a rousing welcome.

Some jumped to their feet, clapping rhythmically as he made his way to the stage.

The atmosphere is electric, with beaming smiles and animated chatter filling the air.

President Mnangagwa responded with a warm wave and his trademark Presidential dance visibly moved by the spirited reception.