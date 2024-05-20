WATCH: Women’s event amplifies success stories

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Lavinia Gardens in Bulawayo buzzed with energy this past Saturday as women from all corners of the country converged for a day of empowerment and networking in the world of business.

Organised by Sipho Mazibuko, the Esteemed Business Women Zimbabwe conference provided a platform for women to showcase their entrepreneurial ventures and support one another’s endeavours.

Distinguished guests, including Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Judith Ncube, lent their presence, alongside renowned South African actress Sophie Ndaba, adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

The atmosphere was vibrant, with various stalls adorned with a diverse array of offerings ranging from solar panels and fashion designs to energy drinks. Funeral parlours and travel agencies also participated, showcasing the breadth of entrepreneurship present.

Entertainment was not lacking, with Intombi Zomqangala captivating the audience with a stellar performance, while Angel Ndlovu, a student at St Columbu’s, moved hearts with her poignant poem on peer pressure, shedding light on societal challenges.

Musician and Councillor Sandra Ndebele Sibindi shared her journey, emphasising the transformative power of mentorship.

“As a young lady who grew up in the high-density suburb of Nkulumane, I was not equipped with the tools of the celebrity lifestyle. However, I was fortunate enough to meet up with Sipho Mazibuko, who did not hesitate to groom me into a perfect lady.

“She taught me how to apply makeup, roll on and even rented me attires for my first video shoot, Malaika. Therefore, as women, let us build and empower each other so that together we achieve our goals in life,” she said, reflecting on the importance of supporting one another on the journey to success.

She went on to rally the audience with a call for mutual support and solidarity.

“Let’s support each other in all that we do. If they say I’m launching an album at ZITF, all these women present here should be there. You should ask yourself what role you can play, and task yourself to bring 10 people with you because, at the end of the day, it will be a big win for the city, not me alone,” she proclaimed.

“Change begins with all of us here, and it’s time because no one is coming to save us. We will keep crying foul and watching others make moves.”

Sophie Ndaba delivered a powerful message on self-reliance, recounting her trials and triumphs.

“Growing up, I wasn’t perfect. I made mistakes and became a teenage mother after getting pregnant by the son of my foster family. While they provided a spacious house, I was reminded that it would never be in my name; it belonged to the family. I refused to accept that fate. Instead, I chose to visit my family in South Africa and never returned to their mansions and lavish cars, despite our poverty.

“Remembering my grandmother’s teachings on faith and prayer, I held onto the promise of God to bless me all the days of my life. I found solace in the scripture she instilled in me, Jeremiah 29 verse 11, where God promises to never leave or forsake. It was then that I resolved not to live in a house where I would constantly be reminded that it wasn’t truly mine,” she recounted.

“After returning home, I confessed to my mother that I was back and pregnant. Drawing on the diverse skills I had acquired in various businesses, I embarked on a journey of self-reliance. With my hands as my tools, I started a small business to rebuild my life. I was fortunate to have gained experience in areas such as cutting and selling meat, crafting flowers and cooking among others, which gave me an advantage at a young age.”

“I refused to settle for less,” she declared, inspiring women to pursue their dreams relentlessly, irrespective of past setbacks.

Among the innovative showcases was Harare’s Angeline Chipiti’s stall, featuring products such as clothing items, bags, flask holders and baskets crafted from recycled DVDs.

She extended her gratitude to Mazibuko for orchestrating the enlightening event, saying it has not only allowed her to showcase her creations but also facilitated meaningful connections with ministers and Ndaba.

The festivities concluded with a heart-warming celebration of Chipiti’s birthday, symbolising the spirit of camaraderie and celebration that defined the gathering. As attendees departed, they carried with them not only new-found connections but also a renewed sense of empowerment and purpose.

Reflecting on the event’s impact, attendee Noliwe Mhlophe noted: “I leave here as an esteemed woman, having forged valuable connections and insights into growing my business.”