WATCH: Work begins at Nakamba Sports Centre

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE first construction phase of the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) multi-sports facility began on Monday morning with earthmoving machines clearing the 5.1-hectare land in Mahatshula South, Bulawayo.

The Aston Villa midfielder popped up at the site for the low-key groundbreaking exercise before leaving to prepare for his trip to Harare where he is scheduled to attend the launch of his foundation’s Under-17 invitational tournament set for Thursday.

Nakamba expressed excitement at the work taking off after they got a lease from Bulawayo City Council in September 2020.

Upon completion, the multi-purpose sports complex will boast of football fields, tennis courts, a basketball court, volleyball pitch, swimming pool, changing rooms, sitting area and a parking area.

Two buildings will be constructed on the site to house administration offices, a restaurant, gymnasium, conference centre and a medical bay.

“I’m excited that finally we get to action plans that have been on pen and paper for a long time. Credit goes to the City of Bulawayo for the support and encouragement that has led us to this precious moment. It has always been my dream to have a state-of-the-art facility that our youngsters will enjoy to using; something that we didn’t grow up having. It’s high time we give back to the community,” Nakamba said.

Nakamba registered a trust that will manage the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) as part of the midfielder’s way of giving back to the local community by creating a platform for youth development and life skills capacitation.

The foundation wants youngsters to follow in the footsteps of Nakamba, who at the age of 15 landed his first professional football contract with Bantu Rovers FC.

Driven by the desire to leave a positive influence on youths, the foundation seeks to benefit young footballers in Bulawayo, irrespective of club affiliation.

The foundation desires to hold periodic localised, regional and international sports training camps. – @ZililoR