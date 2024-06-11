WATCH: Xosti promotes unity with remix of Ndebele traditional song “Emkhayeni”

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Bulawayo-born rapper Xosti is staying true to his roots with his upcoming single, which aims to celebrate cultural diversity in Southern Africa.

The track, titled “Emkhayeni” is a remix of a Ndebele traditional song and was produced by Prince Bulo. The visuals for the song were shot in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, by Thubelihle from Fortune Films.

Speaking from his UK base, the “Imali Ingenile” hitmaker, known for his collaboration with South African DJ Tira, expressed his desire to use the track as a unifying force for the diverse cultures in the region.

“Southern Africa is an intertwined world whose cultures are similar since time immemorial, and as youthful artistes, we have a role to play in ensuring that such traditions remain intact,” said Xosti.

“The song also conveys to my fellow peers that they should choose their partners wisely to create united societies.”

“Emkhayeni” is set to be released on Friday and is anticipated to resonate deeply with audiences across Southern Africa, reinforcing cultural bonds and promoting unity through music. – @mthabisi_mthire