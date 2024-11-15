Watch : Young golfers tee off for World Children’s Day Celebrations in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

YOUNG golfers have teed off this morning marking the start of official activities that are part of the World Children’s Day celebrations being held in Victorian Falls.

The Government of Zimbabwe, in partnership with Unicef, are hosting children from seven Sadc countries, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the World Children’s Day.



Selected young golfers from each country are playing golf at the Elephant Hills Golf Course while some are playing chess at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School and winners will receive prizes at a ceremony and dinner to be hosted by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa this evening.



The weather is perfect, partly cloudy and not the usual high temperatures that characterise Victoria Falls, making it perfect for the young golfers to go around the 18-hole tournament.



The seven countries are represented by more than 200 children playing golf.

More than 7 000 are expected to attend the celebrations.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo addressed the young golfers before tee-off.

He said the First Lady will join the children this afternoon where she will spend time with them before tonight’s dinner.

“Today is your day, you will spend it with the First Lady who will also be with you at the dinner and tomorrow she will hand over the programme to the President,” he said.