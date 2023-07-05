WATCH: Young land reform beneficiary constructs US$200 000 lodge

Mr Archibald Siziba explains some of the developments at the construction site of his lodge yesterday

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

INSPIRED by President Mnangagwa’s vision of transforming the country into an upper middle income economy by 2030, a Bulawayo-based youth is constructing a US$200 000 lodge on the outskirts of the city with the aim of creating employment for the youths.

Mr Archibald Siziba who acquired the land for the project late last year, hopes to create employment for his peers.

For the past five years, Mr Siziba and his business partners have been training youths on vocational and internet skills under a project dubbed “Zimbabwe Vision 2030 Implementers.”

Mr Siziba is one of the 60 youths who were allocated 10 hectare A2 plots under the Presidential 10-hectare Scheme, which seeks to empower young people by giving them land. Beneficiaries are mostly youths who were on the waiting list for land.

On January 7 last year, President Mnangagwa launched the Provincial Youth Integrated Hubs programme, a foundation of the Presidential 10-hectare Scheme.

“From the time I was allocated this land which we call Palm Place last year, my vision was to make it productive so that it also benefits the locals,” said Siziba.

He said he is building a lodge whose foundation has already been dug and construction is expected to start next week.

“Some structures such as the bar, the toilets and the staff houses are already complete,” said Siziba.

The lodge will have 30 rooms with braai area where guests can relax enjoying themselves.

There will be a bar overlooking a dam where Mr Siziba is keeping fish.

The facility will also have soccer and volleyball fields while the other piece of land will be reserved for agricultural purposes.

According to his plans, Mr Siziba wants the facility to be opened later this year as work on most of the buildings has already started. The project has created employment for more than 30 youths.

“As a youth, I prefer working with youths and through this project I am also empowering them with vocational skills so that they are able to venture into their own businesses,” he said.

Mr Siziba said empowering youths is also another way of fighting against drugs and substances abuse.

“The President has always told us as youths that ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo and that is what we are trying to do,” he said.

Mr Siziba said as Vision 2030 Implementers, they are committed to using land productively in order to create employment for youths.

Addressing thousands of youths during the National Youth Day celebrations at Lupane State University (LSU) campus in Matabeleland North in February, President Mnangagwa said young people should use their skills and talents to accelerate Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

He said his administration remains committed to playing its part in facilitating a higher quality of life, a brighter and more prosperous future for the youth.

Under the Second Republic, Government has availed opportunities for the youth to realise their full potential.

Youth account for 35 percent of the country’s population and if supported by resources, they can contribute immensely to the economic development of the country. – @flora_sibanda