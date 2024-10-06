Watch : Youthful entrepreneur rallies young people to tap into exports

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

YOUNG Zimbabwean producers must not shy away from exploring export markets as this is critical in contributing to the country’s economic transformation agenda, the founder of Malcom Paints, a young Zimbabwean company, Mr Kuda Chemhuru, has said.

With barely a few years after establishing the business, which is fast gaining market footprint in the country, Mr Chemhuru, a former Bulawayo Polytechnic chemical engineering lecturer, says his business is now focused on driving exports, and believes similar youth-run ventures should do the same.

Malcom Paints is one of the 15 Zimbabwean companies showcasing their goods and services at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair, which ended on Saturday in Namibia.

“From the market intelligence we have gathered here, we want to enter the Namibian market very aggressively,” said Mr Chemhuru.

“We have to try and support and be involved in the President’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind. As young people we have to make strong impact in the region.”

Mr Chemhuru said the expo delivered exciting leads for his business as well as distributor partnerships. He paid tribute to ZimTrade and its partners for facilitating their partnership at the expo.