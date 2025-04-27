WATCH: Zanu PF Insiza North Constituency primary election candidates for National Assembly announced

Judith Phiri, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, has announced the party’s candidates vying for the Insiza North Constituency National Assembly seat.

The seat became vacant following the passing of Insiza North’s legislator and businessman, Cde Farai Taruvinga, last month. Cde Taruvinga, aged 53, succumbed to cancer at his family home in Hillside, Bulawayo.

Speaking after the announcement at the Insiza District Zanu PF office on Sunday, Cde Ndlovu confirmed that the primary election would take place on Saturday.

“I came to engage with the leadership of Insiza District, with particular focus on Insiza North Constituency. As you know, we lost our member, Cde Farai Taruvinga, may his soul rest in peace, who was the Member of Parliament for this constituency.

“As a party, we are already preparing for the by-election and are leaving nothing to chance. We aim to continue the work that Zanu PF started for the people of Insiza North. We have begun the process of selecting our candidates,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu explained that he had been tasked by the National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, to guide the constituency through the process leading up to the primary elections on Saturday, 3 May, where they will select a candidate to represent Zanu PF in the upcoming by-election.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, stating that all candidates who had submitted their names were cleared to contest.

“We will approach this election in a family-friendly manner. All candidates will campaign together with the Provincial leadership, and each will have the opportunity to engage with the people, presenting their case as the best choice to represent the interests of the community. Ultimately, it will be the people who decide,” he said.

The candidates are: Qhubani Moyo (Ward 22), Clever Sibanda (Ward 20),Delani Moyo (Ward 13), Moses Langa (Ward 14), Sifiso Mpofu (Ward 19), Nkosana Mthunzi (Ward 19), Ernest Ncube (Ward 17), Davison Moyo (Ward 21), Lindelwe Ndlovu (Ward 14).

The meeting was attended by Politburo member Cde Esther Nyathi, Central Committee member Cde Andrew Langa, Provincial Political Commissar Cde Washington Nkomo, District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chairman Cde Spare Sithole, along with other provincial members, National Consultative Assembly (NCA) members, and representatives from various districts and party structures.