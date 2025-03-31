Watch: Zanu-PF vows to remain in contact with electorate

Mthabisi Tshuma in Mbimba, Bulilima

ZANU-PF leadership in Matabeleland South province has vowed to remain in touch with the electorate in order to address their needs and wants.

The ruling party in Bulilima district led by the area legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti held a get together event on Sunday at Mbimba in Bambadzi Ward 10.

Guest of honour, Zanu PF Politburo member and Insiza Senator Esther Nyathi hailed the Bulilima community for putting their trust on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cde Phuti and Ward 10 Clr Sikhumbuzo Dube.

She implored the leadership to continue their commitment in serving the people with dignity and respect.

Cde Phuti said he will pursue developmental projects in the area with some of these including the construction of Jutshume clinic, installing of a base station in the ward, renovating Bambadzi Primary School among other initiatives.

Umalayitsha representative Mr Roy Ndebele pledged to work closely with the ruling party in enhancing development across the constituency.

In attendance was Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu who is also Bulilima PR MP, Zanu PF Veterans League political commissar Cde Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu, former Bulilima East MP Cde Mathias Ndlovu, Zanu PF DCC chairman Cde Felix Ncube and his committee, Headman Mbimba and Zanu PF supporters.

