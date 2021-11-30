Watch: Zanu-PF Youth League demands Saharawi’s freedom

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF Youth League has called for the emancipation of the Saharawi Island from Morocco saying no African should still be under colonial bondage.

The Youth League said this during the second edition of the International Youth Forum of Solidarity with Western Sahara (IYFSWS) held in Malaga, Spain which ended on Sunday.

The Zanu-PF Youth League delegation was led by its acting secretary Cde Tendai Chirau who said Africa cannot claim it has achieved independence when one of its member states is still a colony.

“Africa cannot be said to be independent unless Saharawi is also free. Let me first thank our leader His Excellency, the President who allowed us to come here because he is a man who is also a fighter of the liberation struggle. He understands what it means to be under colonial hegemony. He allowed us to come here and we came in solidarity with the people of Saharawi. What we know for a fact is that Zimbabwe has always been in support of the freedom of the people of Saharawi until this day,” said Cde Chirau.

“We cannot have a country that is under colonial hegemony by another African country in this era. We are saying as young people we are honoured to be here and let’s put our ideas together and these ideas must be put to action so that Morocco realises that the game has changed.”

He said it was illegal for Morocco to want to control the affairs of Saharawi.

Cde Chirau said the continent should sanction Morocco from continental engagements until it frees Saharawi.

“The freedom of Saharawi remains kidnapped in neo-colonial influence. Saharawi has never known what it means to be free, having suffered the transfer of its independence to abject neo-colonialism under Morocco,” said Cde Chirau.

“This illegality began in 1975, and most of us here were born after 1975, some in the 80s with some in the 90s. So, we must make sure that in our lifetime we put pressure on Saharawi to become really free,” said Cde Chirau.

“We come with one loud voice, a voice that quickens our commitment to pan-Africanist camaraderie. Free Africa, free Western Sahara” added Cde Chirau.

He said the challenges the people of Saharawi are facing are similar to the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe for wanting to achieve self-determination.

Cde Chirau’s delegation included Cde Thokozile Mpofu, Cde Mabutho Moyo the Deputy Secretary for Administration in the Youth League and Cde Richard Runyararo Mahomva, Researcher at the Zanu-PF Headquarters.