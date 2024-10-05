Watch: Zim business delegation treated to fabulous banquete in Namibia

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

THE delegation of 15 Zimbabwean companies that are exhibiting at the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair was fabulously banqueted by the Zimbabwean Embassy here last night in recognition of the sterling exhibition performance, which saw the country being named the best foreign exhibitor our of seven countries.

There was jubilation at the Zimbabwean Embassy where an elaborate meal with several courses and refreshments was prepared for visiting business representatives who were joined by embassy staffers and some diasporans based in Namibia.

Zimbabwean Ambassador here, Cde Melody Chaurura, expressed her excitement to host the large delegation, pressing in her brief speech, the significance of oneness as Zimbabweans and the need to collectively work hard towards realising President Mnangagwa’s vision of an upper middle income economy by 2030.

She paid tribute to the exhibiting businesses for making big impact at the expo where local exhibits attracted higher interest from buyers and visitors, which is a confirmation of the quality products the country has.

Stressing the need for diasporans and local based entities to work closely and sharing critical business insights, she said Zimbabwe has a huge potential to penetrate the Namibian market and securing potential strategic synergies for win win outcomes.

Amb Chaurura also commended strides made in operationalising the Zimbabwe Dry Port saying this was a signal of what Zimbabwe can do to transform trade between the two states as well as benefiting other countries in the broader SADC region.

She said despite sanctions imposed on the country since the turn of the millennium, Zimbabweans have demonstrated unstoppable capability to fight for their space and building their country.

Amb Chaurura said the achievements made at the expo, which ends today, were the beginning of more things coming.

She pledged commitment for the embassy to continue supporting local businesses through transformed relations with Namibia for enhanced investment gains and trade synergies.

During the banquet business representatives exchanged contacts and engaged on different issues. The gathering closed with a dance and song moment, which Amb Chaurura joined, much to the amusement of the attendees.

The dinner event got even more exciting when two of the exhibitors from Zimbabwe were treated to surprise birthdays and received cakes each.

The country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, facilitated the participation of local businesses at the expo in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).