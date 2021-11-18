WATCH: Zim businesses make big impact at IATF2021

Kudzanai Sharara in Durban, South Africa

ZIMBABWE’S presence is being felt at the ongoing Intra-Africa Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa where about 30 local businesses are participating.

The country seeks to maximise on the platform to widen its export market and lure strategic investments for different sectors.

In the videos below Nomalungelo Gina, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Trade Industry speaks about Zimbabwean products and exhibits, together with her Zimbabwean counterpart, Raj Modi.