WATCH: Zima 2023 Dance winner collaborates with Trevor Dongo for an African love story

Mthabisi Tshuma

Best Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM) recipient at the 2023 Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima), Leslie Kampila, has teamed up with urban grooves sensation Trevor Dongo for a musical masterpiece titled ‘Ndiwe Wega’.

The musical groundwork for the project has been completed, and now, the duo has commenced shooting the music video, led by the talented visualiser Lytee, renowned for his work on the hit ‘Parikuda Munhu’.

Amidst the dedication observed behind the scenes and the lyrical richness evident in the project, ‘Ndiwe Wega’ promises to be a much-anticipated track as audiences gear up for the upcoming year.

Kampila shared insights into the project, emphasising its humble reflection of African cultures.

“The video was shot at Jamtree near Mt Pleasant. The project unfolds an African love story, showcasing traditional relationship dynamics alongside fashion statements from eskosin’, blending both ancient and modern cultures.”

Looking ahead, Kampila revealed his plans for the year, including a joint album with Lance Hebron that will feature numerous prominent artistes. This unique fusion promises to bring a Zimbabwean sound together with Amapiano, offering a distinct sonic experience.

Regarding the song’s theme, Kampila explained, “It fuses modern and traditional elements of storytelling, epitomising the distinctive sound and instrumentation. The song revolves around three main characters: Leslie Kampila, Trevor Dongo, and radio personality Hazvineyi. It delves into the realms of traditional and modern culture, unraveling the complexities of marriages.” – @mthabisi_mthire