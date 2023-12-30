WATCH: Zimbabwe bids farewell to two liberation war heroes

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda addresses mourners during the double burial of two Liberation War heroes Cde Tenson Tshuma and Cde Jobe Makhubaluthuli Khumalo at Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane suburb yesterday (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane suburb is the final resting place for two liberation war heroes who were buried side by side yesterday. The late Cdes Tenson Tshuma and Jobe Makhubaluthi Khumalo, who shared a similar history and passion for their country, were honoured by their family, friends, comrades and officials.

Both Cdes Tshuma and Khumalo were born in Matabeleland North province, in Tsholotsho district and joined the armed struggle against the colonial regime in 1977. They crossed to Botswana and then to Zambia where they received their military training. Cde Tshuma, born November 6 1956 at Mpilo Central Hospital, was injured during a bombing raid at his camp, which left his right arm partially immobilised. Cde Khumalo, born on October 10 1954, was deployed in Hurungwe until the ceasefire and then moved to Gwayi.

After the independence, they pursued different careers and contributed to the development of their communities. Cde Tshuma became a political commissar in Umguza district and a representative of disabled people. He also became a reverend at the Africa Apostolic Church (Mwazha). He is survived by wife, five children and three grandchildren. Cde Khumalo became a teacher and a headmaster at Mbalabala Primary School. He passed away on the same day as Cde Tshuma on December 25.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial chairperson Cde Jabulani Sibanda praised the pair’s legacy and urged the nation to uphold their values.

“They played their part and their contributions were significant to the country’s struggle for independence. The life we live today is because of them and let us celebrate them and do what is right by protecting the country from detractors,” he said.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube said it is sad to lose illustrious cadres but their work will forever be remembered.

“They have been honoured for their courageous, dedication and sterling works exhibited during the armed struggle. The freedom we enjoy today came as a result of their selfless sacrifice,” said Cde Ncube.