WATCH: Zimbabwean driver who refused to pay R2000 bribe, brutally assaulted by SA traffic cops

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A Zimbabwean cross-border bus driver was on Thursday last week brutally assaulted by South African traffic police in the Hamanskral area after refusing to pay R2000 for an alleged road traffic offence along the N1 highway.

Mr Raison Mufuka, an employee of Devine Star buses was handcuffed on the bus’s trailer and assaulted by three police officers.

After which, he was also detained along with four crew members at Themba police station in the same area. The five were later released from police custody after the prosecution in that area refused to prosecute them for lack of evidence.

The assault incident was captured on video by other motorists and has already gone viral on social media.

Mr Mufuka said he got injured on his mouth, both hands and was experiencing chest pains as a result of the beating.

“We were travelling towards Johannesburg’s when we were intercepted by traffic police soon after the Hamanskral toll gate, just before Pretoria along the N1 highway around 8 am on August 26,” he said.

“The bus had only five people including myself and other crew members. The police officers detained us for four hours at the road block. They accused me of violation traffic rules and demanded a bribe of R2000, which I told them I did not have. The three police officers then threatened to impound the bus”.

Mr Mufuka said they told him to drive to the police station with other motorists, but along the way the cops disappeared and he stopped the bus on the road. He said they returned and handcuffed him between the trailer and the bus and took turns to assault him.

The distraught driver said the bus crew was later taken to Themba police station where they were detained for four days before being taken to court. “At the police station they falsely claimed I had assaulted one of them and that I was carrying border jumpers and failure to comply with traffic regulations, but the court decline to prosecute and he was released. I wasn’t aware that the whole incident was being recorded by other motorists who share it on social media,” said Mr Mufuka.

He said there bus crew members were accused of not having stamped passports and were released after paying R1000 fines. “I am currently nursing the injuries and the assault on me was unwarranted. As a result I cannot go to work due to the injuries,” he said. – @tupeyo