Watch :Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia key enabler to SADC regional trade

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

THE Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia is playing a critical role in promoting intra-regional trade while growing the country’s exports within the SADC, with local businesses being encouraged to utilize the facility to expand their businesses.

Managed by the National Handling Serviced (NHS), the Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia was officially opened by President Mnangagwa in July 2019, and is regarded as a game changer in the provision of strategic and cheaper gateway to the Atlantic Ocean for manufacturers and international businesses in Southern Africa.

In an interview on Friday on the sidelines of the Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair, where 15 Zimbabwean businesses led by ZimTrade are showcasing their goods and service, NHS general manager for the dry port, Mr Theodore Chinyanga, said the facility has achieved significant gains with positive impact since its establishment five years ago.

“The Zimbabwe Dry Port in Namibia is playing a critical role in promoting trade and growing intra-regional trade within SADC,” he said.

As more Zimbabwean companies, diasporans and regional traders from countries such as Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, increasingly utilise the dry port and are benefiting from its competencies, Mr Chinyanga said the strategic agency has been able to clear its obligations and is now self sustainable while focusing on consolidating further growth.

As the current chairman of the SADC bloc, Zimbabwe has come under spotlight in terms of influencing the regional development agenda and projects such as the dry port, and other collaborative infrastructure projects are expected to boost the momentum towards achievement of a common regional integration objective.

Among the products and services offered by the dry port are containers and break-bulk handling, vehicle storage, bonded warehousing and storage, freight forwarding, packaging/unpacking containers, stuffing and de-stuffing of containers, container repair and other value added services.

A dry port, sometimes referred to as an inland port, is an inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport, operating as a centre for transshipment of sea cargo to inland destinations.