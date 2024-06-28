WATCH :Zimbabwe for Mauritius7s

Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Sevens Rugby team will take part in a tournament in Mauritius this weekend.

Team manager Tafadzwa Mhende says the team was in camp for two weeks and is prepared for the challenge which includes clashes with South Africa and Zambia.

Zimpapers Sports Hub met some members of the team at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this morning while they were on their way to Port Louis. Other players are already at the Indian Ocean country.