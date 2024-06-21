WATCH : Zimbabwe Gold currency stabilizes economy, boosts business- Pharmaceutical Executive

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

The introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) has been described as a game changer which has stabilised the economy igniting increased business activity, Zimbabwe Pharmaceuticals Head of Operations, Mr Donald Mabhiza has said.

Speaking to the media in Bulawayo during a tour of the plant ahead of the SADC Industrialisation Week, Mr Mabhiza said ZiG injection to the market brought enthusiasm as it is a stable currency.