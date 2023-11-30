WATCH: ‘Zimbabwe needs you, let’s work together’ – VP Mohadi

Mthabisi Tshuma in Nyanga

VICE-President Kembo Mohadi has implored industry and commerce players to increase collaboration and fully engage in discussions that shape strategic ideas earmarked at enhancing development in the country.

Addressing delegates at the 2023 Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinkers (ZIST) Annual Conference held in Nyanga yesterday, the Vice-President said synergies between different sectors of the economy such as mining, banking, telecommunications, sport, tourism and the creative industries were critical towards unlocking higher economic potential.

ZIST is a local think-tank responsible for solution-oriented ideas and focused thinking in Zimbabwe and beyond.

VP Mohadi urged Zimbabweans to be united and work as a team to develop the economy through shared ideas that will yield collective positive outcomes.

“Some of you might recall that upon assuming power His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe (Cde Mnangagwa) brought in a Presidential Advisory Council and for the same reason he created a platform popularly known as Polad where all political parties that had contested for the presidency in 2018 came together so that we benefit from the ideas that they had,” he said.

“All this was to say let’s engage over issues about ourselves as Zimbabweans. So, we are gathered here to engage on issues about ourselves as Zimbabweans.

“Some may remember during the liberation struggle that Rhodesia said your country needs you. Today I say to you ‘Zimbabwe needs you, let’s work together’ for the good of us all,” said the Vice-President.

Armed with the right mindset and attitude, he said Zimbabweans have the potential to achieve robust development and achieving an upper middle-income economy vision within a short space of time.

“Bring all the stakeholders together so that we go together and whatever achievement, we achieve as Zimbabweans. We must understand that Zimbabwe is for us all, we rise and fall together, said VP Mohadi.

“The great ideas of all those in our motherland can only emerge through efforts of great organisations like this one, as aptly demonstrated at this conference. This conference, therefore, reflects our determination and commitment as a great nation to leapfrog our country’s socio-economic development.

“Furthermore, it reflects our inspirations as your leadership to modernise and industrialise our country through putting together ideas,” he added.

Vice-President Mohadi hailed efforts by various industry players that are working closely with the Government to improve the livelihoods of communities.

“It’s not always that as Government we have ideas to all the challenges faced by our communities. Thus, we need ideas from other stakeholders such as yourselves to push up our ideas,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Cde Dingumuzi Phuti, urged companies to ensure corporate excellence and embrace digital technologies.

He said collective efforts will ensure the country achieves an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“Vision 2030 is the brainchild of His Excellency, President Mnangagwa. The Vision 2030 initiative aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” said Cde Phuti.

“A vital aspect of this transformation is the establishment of a digital economy as it holds immense potential for economic growth and development. Allow me to state from the outset that corporate excellence plays a vital role in increasing efficiency within a digital economy thereby contributing to the realisation of Zimbabwe’s vision.”

Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Cde Roy Bhila, and captains of the industry and commerce also attended the event. – @mthabisi_mthire