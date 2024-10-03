Watch: Zimbabwe outshines foreign exhibitors at Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Expo

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

ZIMBABWE has been named the best foreign exhibitor at the ongoing Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair here where 15 local businesses, led by ZimTrade, are exhibiting high-quality goods and services.

The Windhoek Show Society is hosting the event from 27 September to 05 October 2024, with seven countries including Zimbabwe, participating. Others are Kenya, Cameroon, Angola, South Africa, and Ghana.

There is excitement from the Zimbabwean delegation after the country emerged tops among foreign exhibitors during an exhibitors’ awards ceremony on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to have received a trophy for being the best foreign exhibitor at the expo out of seven other countries,” ZimTrade export promotion officer, Mr Alex Mutandi, remarked.

“This is a testimony of the quality of goods and services we are exporting. We are expecting good business from the show considering the level of engagement that has happened so far.”

Kudakwashe Chemhuru, who is representing Malcom Paints, which produces different types of paints said the expo was a grand opportunity for them.

“We have found opportunity to do partnerships here and that will help us grow our brands across the southern African market,” he said.

“We manufacture different types of paints and we thank ZimTrade and UNDP for facilitating such an opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses. It’s such a fruitful mission.”

Tinashe Manyonga of Unique Innovations, trading as Temp Bag, said: “We have managed to make great inroads in this market, as we have managed to create and good database for business”.

Commenting on the expo experience so far,

Rukanda Pride, a Zimbabwean company that into leather products manufacturing expressed optimism of scooping good business deals at the ongoing Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair in Namibia. Company representative here, Mazvita Marowa, says the exhibition so far has been eye-opening.

More to follow …..