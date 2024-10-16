Watch: Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Unveils New Land Tenure Plans at Dialogue Forum

Online writer

Harare, October 16, 2024 — Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube addressed key issues surrounding land tenure and arrears clearance at a dialogue forum meeting with Development Partners (DP) in Harare this morning.

During the meeting, Minister Ncube detailed the Government’s strategy to implement a new land tenure system aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and attracting foreign investment. He emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader economic reform agenda designed to stabilise the economy and foster sustainable development.

In addition to the land tenure plans, Minister Ncube highlighted the Government’s commitment to addressing historical grievances related to land redistribution. He announced the issuance of 10-year financial instruments intended for the compensation of former farm owners, a move aimed at clearing outstanding arrears and restoring confidence among investors.

The dialogue forum serves as a critical platform for collaboration between the Zimbabwean Government and international stakeholders, focusing on economic recovery and development strategies. As the nation grapples with economic challenges, Minister Ncube’s proposals are an essential steps towards achieving stability and growth.