WATCH: Zimbabwe’s PPC Matopos 33-Miler Ultra-Marathon returns after four-year hiatus

ZIMBABWE’S only ultra-marathon, the PPC Matopos 33-Miler, is making a comeback this year after a four-year break and will take place on April 7 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (Bac).

The event, which was last held in 2019, was postponed in 2020 due to Covid-19 and did not take place even after the pandemic ended.

The event had been a popular attraction for close to 3 000 athletes who participate in different categories.

PPC head of marketing Nkosana Mapuma expressed excitement with the return on the race.

“We are back bigger and better than last time,” said Mapuma.

