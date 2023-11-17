WATCH: Zimpapers donates exercise books to Townsend High School in appreciation of cancer walk participation

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

IN a heart-warming gesture of appreciation, Zimpapers Bulawayo, on Friday donated books to pupils at Townsend High School who actively participated in the Zimpapers Cancer Walk earlier this month.

The event saw a remarkable turnout, with 60 students and 5 teachers from Townsend High School joining the walk to raise awareness.

The generous donation consisted of five 32-page books for each of the 60 children who took part in the Cancer Walk.

Nethleen Marashe, one of the learners who participated in the Cancer Walk, expressed gratitude for the donation. She emphasised the positive impact of the walk, stating that it not only raised awareness about cancer but also provided an opportunity for the pupils to contribute to a noble cause.

“We benefited a lot from the breast cancer awareness walk that we had with Zimpapers. We were taught how to check for breast cancer. We were encouraged to go early to the clinic so that the cancer could be tested at an early stage. These books really mean a lot to us and we are grateful. We hope that the walk will continue every year so that everyone can benefit nationwide,” she said

The headmistress of Townsend High School, Mrs Millicent Ncube, also expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the donation. She commended Zimpapers for their commitment to supporting education and the fight against cancer.

“Thank you very much to the Chronicle and Sunday News for this donation. Stationery is very important to school children. I am happy that the learners that got these books are learners who are continuing with their education so the exercise books are really important and I hope the parents will appreciate them. We promise that next year we will support you again and please include us. Thank you for the screening as well this was a good opportunity for the girls and I am sure they shared

The Zimpapers Cancer Walk, organised by the media company, not only raised awareness about cancer but also fostered a sense of community and solidarity among the participants.

