WATCH: Zim’s public and private sectors poised to reap rewards from Expo 2025 Osaka

Hebert Zharare in Osaka, Japan

Zimbabwe is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to ensure that both public and private sector players derive maximum value from the country’s participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, Japan. Strategic links have been forged with key business member organisations here, which will help pair up key economic players with Zimbabwean organisations seeking partnerships, it has been learnt.

According to official reports, strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement to strengthen Zimbabwe’s dialogue with the Japanese business community have been formed with the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Japan and relevant Japanese trade agencies such as JETRO. These entities will co-host business sessions and encourage participation from their networks.

It has also emerged that Zimbabwe will engage the diaspora business community in Japan to leverage existing business relationships and facilitate networking opportunities between Zimbabwean and Japanese enterprises on the sidelines of the Expo.

“Zimbabwe will engage reputable Japanese consultancies with expertise in business matchmaking to identify and link Zimbabwean businesses with potential Japanese partners ahead of the business forums. These consultancies will facilitate targeted outreach to Japanese industry associations, chambers of commerce and key sector players to secure their participation. In addition, virtual B2B sessions will be organised before the forums to introduce Zimbabwean businesses, generate interest and establish initial connections between potential partners,” reads the report.

Mr Allan Majuru, Zimbabwe’s Commissioner General to the Expo, confirmed the development, adding that a lot of planning was being done to ensure that the country successfully hosts the business forum for Zimbabwean businesses’ benefit.

“I will start with innovation – we are working in conjunction with universities and innovation hubs to make sure that they not only showcase their talent at the business forum, but that there is potential for their projects to be commercialised. We are going to have a business forum on 15 July, where we are going to be focusing on tourism, investment and trade. But also on the 16th of July, when His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) comes through, we will make sure that on the same day we are not only going to discuss Business to Business, but that there are also some agreements that are going to be signed from a Government to Government perspective and also from a Business to Business perspective to make sure that we are not just counting the numbers, but that we are also looking at the value that is going to come out,” Mr Majuru said.

“We have potential partners that we have linked up with that are helping us to mobilise and interact with business partners here. When we were preparing for the Expo, it was more of a joint initiative where both the public and private sector partners were working together – the likes of CZI, ZNCC, ZIDA and the Tourism Business Council, among others. So, on the Zimbabwean side, we are ready to receive our Japanese counterparts from councils that we are interacting with.”

As part of the participation strategy, Mr Majuru said Zimbabwe will host three side events to market its business potential, foster business partnerships and promote Brand Zimbabwe. The following forums will be conducted during the expo period: the Zimbabwe Business Forum on 15 July 2025, the Tourism Indaba on 15 July 2025, and the Zimbabwe Business Conference on 16 July 2025 (Zimbabwe Day).

According to the report, a comprehensive marketing strategy has been deployed to enhance Zimbabwe’s presence at Expo 2025 Osaka and drive attendance at the business forums.

A dedicated online platform linked to the Expo website has been launched to provide information on business opportunities in Zimbabwe. Digital marketing efforts, including targeted social media campaigns, online advertisements and collaborations with influencers in Japan to generate interest and attract a wider audience, are being implemented, the report revealed.

“To ensure sustained engagement beyond the Expo, a follow-up mechanism will be established to track business discussions and facilitate deal closures. Zimbabwean businesses will receive ongoing support from ZimTrade, as well as other strategic partners and the Embassy’s commercial section, to maintain connections, explore trade opportunities and finalise agreements with their Japanese counterparts. This structured approach will ensure that Zimbabwe attracts attention from Japanese businesses, fosters long-term trade partnerships and maximises the impact of its participation at Expo 2025 Osaka.

“There shall be collaborations with the Chamber of Mines and the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to organise the event, event programme, invitations, matchmaking, venue hire, promotional materials and coordinating stakeholder engagements, presentations and discussions: provides policy guidance, market innovation centres, attract investment in the education sector,” reads the report in part.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has prioritised economic development through strategic initiatives aimed at fostering trade, investment and international partnerships.

A key driver of this effort has been the organisation of business forums by institutions such as ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion agency.

These forums have proven to be highly effective in building bridges between the Zimbabwean private sector and international partners. The direct engagements, knowledge exchange and networking opportunities during these platforms have enabled local businesses to access new markets, attract investment and forge meaningful collaborations.

Following the success of these engagements, feedback from private sector stakeholders has demonstrated significant interest in leveraging Expo 2025 Osaka as a platform to connect with global partners. According to the report, the Expo’s diverse audience presents an unprecedented opportunity for Zimbabwean businesses to showcase their products, services and investment prospects to a global market. Zimbabwe’s participation in such a high-profile event aligns with its broader economic objectives under Vision 2030, creating pathways for investment inflows, trade expansion, technology transfer and industrial growth.

The Business Forums scheduled on the sidelines of Expo 2025 Osaka will be instrumental in advancing Zimbabwe’s economic agenda, allowing Zimbabwean companies to directly interact with potential investors, distributors and suppliers from Japan and beyond, according to the report. The forums will facilitate discussions on trade agreements, investment opportunities and sector-specific collaborations, which are key to unlocking growth in priority industries such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing and technology.

“Business Forum programme strategic linkages at Expo 2025 Osaka must be prioritised as they offer Zimbabwean businesses access to cutting-edge innovations, financing opportunities and new markets. Establishing partnerships with Japanese and other global firms will help Zimbabwean companies improve their production capabilities, enhance product standards and integrate into international value chains. These collaborations will contribute to the overall competitiveness of Zimbabwean exports, driving economic growth and job creation.”

At least 28 million people are expected to patronise the exhibition centre from 13 April to 13 October, three million of whom will be foreigners from 170 countries. From these people, between 3,000 and 4,000 are expected to visit Zimbabwe’s captivating pavilion.