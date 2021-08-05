WATCH: ZRU embarks on Covid-19 vaccination campaign

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union (ZRU) is amplifying the Covid-19 vaccination message by urging people to inoculate, saying achieving herd immunity will enhance the chances the game being played.

Covid-19 has seen local rugby action being placed on hold since the end of the domestic season in 2019.

In a message on its Facebook and Twitter timelines, ZRU said they were joining the Sports and Recreation Commission, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Government to urge all Zimbabweans to get vaccinated.

“The sooner we achieve herd immunity, the sooner we can all get back to the training and playing fields. #getvaccinatedtobeprotected. “#mysables #StaySafeStayHomeStayHealthy #getvaccienatedcovid19.”

ZRU also shared a video of Sables coach Brendan Dawson urging Zimbabweans to get the Covid-19 jab.

“Guys I truly believe in vaccination. I’ve been vaccinated and I truly believe in it. I urge all of you to go ahead with it. It (vaccination) saves lives guys. It’s been proved (that) it saves lives, so go for it guys,” said Dawson.