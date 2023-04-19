WATCH:7 000 high impact projects countrywide… . . . multitudes commemorate Uhuru Day

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube inspects the parade during Independence Day celebrations at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday

Chronicle Writers

THOUSANDS of people yesterday converged at various venues across Matabeleland provinces and the Midlands to celebrate Zimbabwe’s 43rd Independence Day amid calls to heed President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that only Zimbabweans can develop the country.

Zimbabwe commemorated Independence Day under the theme “[email protected] Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Iizwe lakhiwa nganikazi balo.”

The theme speaks to the need for Zimbabweans to be at the centre of the country’s developmental agenda.

It fulfils the aspirations of the country’s liberators who waged the armed struggle to ensure everyone enjoys their rights, which colonialists denied Africans.

The main Independence Day celebrations were held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central, and it was the first time for the national event to be held in a rural province.

Last year, Bulawayo hosted the celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium, the first time they were held outside Harare in line with the Second Republic’s decentralisation of national events .

Yesterday, Bulawayo’s provincial commemorations returned to White City Stadium and started with a military and civilian procession.

Residents watched the security forces inclusive the of members of the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as they performed a number of drills.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube led the proceedings as she read President Mnangagwa’s speech.

A cross-section of Bulawayo residents said Independence Day celebrations are important as they enable the nation to take stock of the contributions made by the freedom fighters while sharing national aspirations.

A freedom fighter and Zanu-PF Bulawayo Women’s League chairperson Cde Rejoice Sibanda said the commemorations reminds her of the sacrifices made by those who participated in the struggle just like her.

Cde Sibanda said President Mnangagwa’s speech was important as it gave an update on the direction the country is going.

“The President reaffirmed the position that Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. It speaks to our African ethos that umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. If people stop coming to your home it means, there could be something wrong with you. So, to develop our country, we need friendly nations to help us reach our aspirations,” said Cde Sibanda.

She urged citizens to heed the President’s message that only Zimbabweans can develop the country.

“In every development, Zimbabweans have to be involved. We should not discriminate against each other tribally, regionally but develop Zimbabwe as we do in building our homes individually,” she said.

Bulawayo Ward 9 Councillor, Donald Mabutho, who represented Bulawayo Mayor Clr Solomon Mguni said Independence Day is a historic event and should be commemorated in remembrance of how far the nation has come.

“It is encouraging to see a lot of people coming to commemorate this day. We have fathers, grandfathers, grannies, mothers, brothers and sisters who lost their lives to liberate the country. Today, we are free because of their sacrifices,” said Clr Mabutho.

He said the independence theme speaks to issues of self-determination in line with what caused the armed struggle.

“The independence theme is on point. There is no one who should come here and dictate how we should rule our country, or manage its affairs. The Government’s message gives us direction that we are the builders of this nation and we must defend our country,” he said.

Bulawayo businessman and former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce president Mr Dumisani Sibanda said President Mnangagwa’s message addressed issues to do with economic growth and infrastructure development.

“The message is very encouraging especially on issues to do with infrastructural development. It appears there are a number of roads among other things that will take place which is very encouraging because those are the enablers of economic growth,” said Mr Sibanda.

In Matabeleland South, the provincial Independence Day celebrations were held at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, the provincial capital. Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube presided over the event.

Official proceedings started with the singing of the national anthem before Minister Ncube inspected the Independence parade mounted by officers from the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services.

Scores of people from across the province attended.

Also in attendance were service chiefs, politicians from various political parties, former ministers and Members of Parliament.

Entertainment included contemporary music, poetry, dance, drum majorettes and the army band among others. Mass displays from Matshiye Primary School learners wowed the crowd.

Mr Zibusiso Dube from Mandihongola area in Gwanda said as the country celebrates 43 years of independence, he is grateful for the development that Government has brought to his community.

“The Government under the Second Republic has brought in a lot of development to our areas which I think we need to celebrate on a day like this. Schools, clinics among other infrastructure are being constructed in our areas. Areas that were once marginalised are being developed by Government,” he said.

Ms Cynthia Maphosa from Gwanda Town said each year she makes her way to Phelandaba Stadium to celebrate Independence Day.

She said as a citizen of the country it was her way of honouring those who fought to liberate the country and to recognise the fruits of independence which she was enjoying today.

In Beitbridge, members of the public from across the political parties gathered at Dulivhadzimu stadium to celebrate Independence with the District Development Co-ordinator, Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu leading the commemorations and reading the President’s speech.

The crowd a mixture of youths and senior citizens braved the heat and converged in unison.

Local entertainment groups including the ZCC brass band, drum majorettes, comedians, acrobats, four soccer teams, there netball teams and eight volleyball teams added colour to the event.

In separate interviews residents said they were excited with development projects undertaken under the Second Republic that include the US$300 million Beitbridge Border transformation project as well as roads, water and sewer infrastructure upgrades across the country.

“We are happy to celebrate the infrastructure development in our town as we commemorate the 43r country’s independence. We are growing as a town,” said Mr Kudakwashe Garayipasi.

Matabeleland North held its commemorations at Nyamandlovu Business Centre, Umguza District for the first time as it is putting to action Government’s decentralisation agenda.

Normally the province holds provincial commemorations in Lupane.

It was a pomp and funfair event with Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo leading the event.

He commended the Second Republic’s decentralisation efforts saying through the policy thrust they were able to hold provincial celebrations in Umguza.

Minister Moyo said there is a need to tackle the issue of drug and substance abuse which can derail the gains of independence that was hard won by former freedom fighters.

“We are facing a serious issue as a country whereby youths are now engaged in drug abuse. It is our duty as leaders to see that we guide our future leaders,” said Minister Moyo.

He said President Mnangagwa’s development agenda, is spreading projects across the country.

Minister Moyo said Matabeleland North is posed to contribute to Vision 2030 due to the national projects being implemented in the province.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani is being constructed in Matabeleland North while rehabilitation of Hwange Unit 7 and 8 are being undertaken to spur economic growth.

In the Midlands, thousands of people gathered at Mkoba Stadium which was the main venue for Independence festivities.

People from Gweru and other districts in the province braved the chilly weather that characterised Midlands provincial capital in the morning with the stadium filling up as early as 8am.

Commemorations officially started immediately after the arrival of the Midlands provincial Permanent Secretary Mr Abiot Maronge, just before 11am.

After inspecting the parade, Mr Maronge read the President’s speech.

A number of groups which included officers from Whawha Prison, Midlands State University (MSU) and other groups entertained the crowds with many expressing their joy and happiness in celebrating the country’s 43 years of freedom.

Choral and dance groups, ZRP and Thornhill Airbase officers as well as poets from Gweru entertained the gathering.

Also in attendance was Gweru Mayor Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi.

Clr Kombayi said every Zimbabwean must cherish Independence Day which came after a protracted armed struggle which saw many brave freedom fighters losing their lives.