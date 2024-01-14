WATCH:Asante Mo aim to be best percussion outfit in Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO based percussion outfit Asante Mo has set eyes on being among the celebrated arts and culture groups in Zimbabwe.

Comprising former Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) students) Newman Trinidad Daiman, Bekithemba Phiri, and Aaron Chikondawanga, the group has roped in Leeroy Tshuma, Tafadzva Pangeti and Tinashe Basa.

They started the new year in style with the release of an EP Wangala, a greetings song.

Asante Mo was one of the groups that debuted at the recent Mapopoma Festival in Victoria Falls where the act wowed fans leaving them asking for more with the choreographed drumming and dance.

In an interview, Daiman who plays eight drums said their star keeps rising.

“We are doing Afro tech where we are modernising the drums with a fusion of the drums, DJaying and dance. The group started in 2018 when we in school at IYASA and now we are trying to do something and we have been to functions like Munch and Sip, Intwasa Festival and others as we have been all over Zimbabwe.

“This (Mapopoma) was the biggest show. The crowd was the biggest we have performed for and response was awesome. Wherever we go people appreciate our work but at Mapopoma we felt appreciated in a different way. We did our best and we are grateful for the invite. This is a very big festival in Zimbabwe and as Asante Mo we feel like we are almost there,” he said.

He said fans used to identify them with bell ringing and they decided not to ring the bell at Mapopoma but didn’t disappoint fans.

“We are going international with our acts. Expect an EP called Wangala which is a greeting song. So this year we have introduced TRP who is a dancer and vocalist as we try to go big and reach many audiences. We want our shows to be family shows that can be attended by young people and elderly at the same time,” he said.

They rotate rolls in the set.

Daiman plays a set of eight drums backed by Phiri also known as Marabha Becxy while Chikondawanga also known as DJ Beast does the technical side and dance.

Pangeti also known as TRP is vocalist and dancer while Tizzy is a producer.

The drums are uniquely made from communities around Matabeleland.