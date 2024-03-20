WATCH:Bulawayo to host regional schools’ sports

Lovemore Dube, Online Writer

BULAWAYO will play host to the 2024 Southern Africa Schools’ Ball Games Championships in August following the failure by Lesotho to confirm on time.

https://youtu.be/axrpH1Q0g7A

Arthur Maphosa the National Association of Secondary School Heads told Zimpapers Sports Hub that their principals had given them the thumbs up to have the games here.

Maphosa said they were now making efforts to combine with the athletics event to give Bulawayo a big lift in sports tourism in August.

Maphosa is attending the secondary school athletics competition at Mosi Oa Tunya Victoria Falls.

Over 1200 athletes are taking part in the Victoria Falls competition.