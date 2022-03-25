WATCH:Do it now — DJ Sbu

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

POPULAR South African artiste and media personality Sibusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has encouraged those involved in entrepreneurship and arts to act on their ideas and not wait for tomorrow if they are to succeed.

DJ Sbu said this during the inaugural Hustlers Summit which kicked off yesterday in Bulawayo where he was the guest of honour.

The two-day summit is being held under the theme “Ignite, Inspire, Innovate.”

“Do it now. Don’t wait for tomorrow to happen.

If you don’t do it today, trust me, it will not happen.

Do you know what is common between some of the great entrepreneurs and artistes in the world? Their zeal to act on their ideas is what is common with every successful person.

Today is the future.

If you are not doing anything today, you will not be anything tomorrow so the antidote to success is evolution and consistent action,” said DJ Sbu.

He said he was a product of action and if he had not dared to dream and act on it, he would not be where he is today.

“I’m a product of action.

Had I not acted on any of the ideas I had, I would not have been here.

I’m a hustler from Tembisa and I have made it to places that I never even dreamt of being in.

But if I did not act, I’d not have been this successful businessman, let alone the artiste that people have become fond of,” said DJ Sbu.

The Mofaya and Massiv Metro radio station owner, spoke at length on how hustlers can best monetise their craft.

“Business is about growth and honesty.

Be honest with what you are capable of and what you are not.

Work towards being the best version of yourself and stay true to your hustle.

People will soon relate to your business and that will ultimately translate to entrepreneurial success,’ he said.

DJ Sbu said another critical point to note was that of mentors.

“My mentor told me that in business, no one arrives.

We learn every day and there is always the potential for growth and improvement.

Mentors are critical in your journey to success because they have been there and have experience in that certain field.

I have mentors who build me every day,” added Sbu.

Clad in a Mofaya camouflage overall, Skinny Sbu’s socks and yellow sneakers from a brand called Ibhathu, Sbu said local people should embrace and endorse local brands and by so-doing, growth on local businesses will be achieved.

He also took time to field questions from the audience.

The meeting which is at ZITF Hall 4 gave DJ Sbu an opportunity to interact with hustlers from around Bulawayo.

The participants from various sectors exchanged ideas with the aim to ignite, inspire and revolutionise a business mindset among local hustlers.

The first day was all about networking with Mantathe Mlotshwa leading a discussion on various topics which included keeping start-ups afloat during the prevailing harsh economic challenges, monetising art, and basic business knowledge.

Directing proceedings was local news anchor Arthur Evans while entertainment was provided by award-winning group Focus Acappella and Sunduza Cultural Group.

Focus Acappella mesmerised the audience with their beatboxing and silky vocal improvisations with traditional ensemble Sunduza Cultural Group singing about Bulawayo.

The Hustlers Summit will end today with DJ Sbu touring various townships in Bulawayo as well

as cultural heritage sites.

