WATCHED: Bulawayo geared up to host 65th ZITF edition

Nqobile Bhebhe,Senior Business Reporter

MINISTER of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube says the city is eagerly anticipating hosting the prestigious 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which kicks off on Monday next week.

Minister Ncube has expressed confidence in the city’s readiness to deliver a successful edition of the country’s premier trade showcase, one that she believes will make a significant imprint on Zimbabwe’s economic trajectory.

In an interview with Zimpapers Business Hub on Wednesday, Minister Ncube said the level of interest from local and international participants has been overwhelmingly positive.

“As host city, Bulawayo is ready to host this year’s edition of ZITF. What excites me is the high number of foreign countries exhibiting, and ZITF chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele briefed me on this development,” said Minister Ncube.

She said potential exhibitors are still making inquiries and bookings.

The exhibition will run from 21 – 26 April under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”, and will be held at its traditional venue, the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart Centre.

The event is expected to attract a wide array of exhibitors and stakeholders from across the globe, positioning Bulawayo once again as a vital hub for business exchange, innovation and investment dialogue.

Adding to the event’s prestige, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo is scheduled to officially open the trade fair on Friday, 25 April.

The ZITF remains one of Africa’s largest multi-sectoral trade exhibitions, offering a strategic platform for countries and businesses to forge synergies and explore new markets.