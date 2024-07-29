Watch:Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish responds to backlash after expressing shock at African retail stores

Langalakhe Mabena

Hollywood actress Tiffany Haddish has ignited a heated debate on social media after posting a video expressing her surprise at finding grocery stores in Africa.

In the video, captured at the Pick n Pay retail shop in Harare, Haddish, who arrived in Zimbabwe a week ago and visited Victoria Falls, expressed her amazement at the size and variety of the store.

“Look at the grocery store. They have a grocery store. It is beautiful, it’s humongous,” she said, marveling at items like sugar cane available for purchase.

The video has stirred mixed reactions online. Some users view her comments as derogatory toward Africa, while others defend her, suggesting she was simply joking.

Nicholas Kavai criticized the perception that Africa is still largely impoverished, stating, “She thought we still live in the jungles and are still hunting and gathering food. The nerve of these watered-down views.”

Hedwick Chisema echoed similar sentiments, noting, “Americans often assume we hunt for food in Africa. Sadly, she’s fascinated by a grocery store when there’s so much more to see.”

Haddish has responded to criticism of her video. Responding to one of the comments, she explained that she intended to challenge stereotypes and change the narrative about Africa.

“I posted the video to show a different side of Africa,” she said.

“I wanted to highlight that there are modern conveniences and developments here just like anywhere else in the world. My goal was to share a positive and surprising experience.”

Asked if she thought people in Africa ate grass, Tiffany said: “No, but the media led me to believe that all food in Africa is bought in outdoor markets with goats and cows hanging around waiting to be slaughtered, surrounded by all kinds of smells and flies.”

Despite the mixed reactions, Haddish emphasized her desire to break down misconceptions and provide a broader perspective on African countries. Her video, she said, was meant to highlight the progress and diversity of experiences available in Africa, rather than reinforce outdated stereotypes.

Another X user, Chidochashe sarcastically blamed UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo and US-based comedian Learnmore Jonasi for perpetuating stereotypes about Zimbabwe and Africa’s development. He referenced Long John’s performance on “America’s Got Talent”, where Long John joked about life in a remote Zimbabwean village, reinforcing outdated stereotypes.

Long John’s comedic anecdotes included exaggerated excitement over a traffic light installation and astonishment at seeing “poor white people” in America, which generated laughter but also criticism for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Africa.

Despite the controversy, Haddish’s video highlights the continued need for nuanced understanding and representation of African countries in global media.