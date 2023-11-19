WATCH:Tongaat Hulett goes up in flames

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

TONGAAT Hulett mill in Chiredzi in the Lowveld in Masvingo province blew up this weekend following an electrical fault from one of its transformers.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

The fire was ignited by a spark from the mill’s small transformer.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the company’s fire department, 20 minutes after it broke out.

The cost of the damage has not yet been established.

Tongaat Hulett corporate affairs executive, Dr Dahlia Garwe told the Chronicle that the fire was minor and there were no casualties

She noted that although they are still conducting investigations, the mill is running and has returned to usual business.

“It’s a minor issue that can occur frequently at workplaces. We are merely appreciative that the fire was contained in about 20 minutes and that nobody was hurt,” said Dr Garwe

“Although there is still some damage, we have resumed work and will promptly investigate and make the necessary repairs.”