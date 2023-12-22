WATCH:TTI splashes US$46K worth of groceries to the needy

TTI managing director Mr Lizwe Mabuza (left) and Deputy Mayor Councilor Edwin Ndlovu (in red tie) hand over goodies to one of the recipients Nr Aaron Ncube at Mzilikazi housing office

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

TENDY Three Investments (TTI) on Friday brought cheer to the vulnerable members of the community in Bulawayo when it donated groceries worth US$23 000 to 1 000 families while similar groceries will be donated to Jambezi families in Hwange tomorrow.

Jambezi is the home area for TTI managing director Mr Lizwe Mabuza.

The total donated goodies by the company within two days will come US$46 000.

At the handover ceremony at Mzilikazi Housing Offices, also attended by Bulawayo city councillors and the deputy mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, Mr Mabuza said it was always their desire to assist the needy which is also a corporate social responsibility matter.

He said TTI was owned by the people of Bulawayo hence the need to show a united force in support of each other.

“Next year in February will be our second anniversary in business but because we love to assist the needy, this is our fourth donation of this nature. We love Bulawayo and its people, this is why I can proudly tell you that we have employed 356 workers all from this city and a majority, about 90 percent are 30 years and below,” said Mr Mabuza.

The managing director said his company is not only donating groceries but it has scholarships for academically talented but financially poor youths and to date they have sponsored six with one having graduated.

“As we do this, we are aware that this money is coming from the motorists who park in the city for whom we are very grateful. It is this money which we are then using to donate these items and also offer scholarships,” said Mr Mabuza.

Speaking at the same event Cllr Ndlovu said Christmas Is a time of giving and one of the main aims of the Cheer Fund is to change people’s lives on Christmas Day.

“While we hand over these hampers, we are cognisant of the need that is there in our community. We continue to get more people requesting for inclusion in these lists. I extend my appreciation to Tendy Three parking solutions for this donation. This corporate social responsibility will go a long way in bringing a smile to a thousand families this Christmas. May you continue to share with the vulnerable during this time and beyond,” said Cllr Ndlovu.

The donated items per family was 10 kg maize meal, 2kg beans, 2 litres cooking Oil, 2kg sugar, rice, flour and salt, 1kg chunks and a loaf of bread.