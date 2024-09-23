Watch:ZIFA suspends assistant referee for Bosso, Simba Bhora penalty decision

Sports Reporter

ONE of the assistant referees in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium on Sunday, Zondzi Ngosana has been suspended from officiating for six weeks.

His suspension comes into effect on match week 27 to 32.

The highly anticipated clash between Simba Bhora and Bosso was brought to a premature end after Highlanders players protested the referee’s decision to award the hosts a penalty for a foul that, according to video footage, happened outside the 18-yard box.

The referees committee is of the view that Ngosana was not in the right position hence a costly decision was made.

The suspension letter reads: “THE ZIFA Referees Committee hereby notifies that you have been suspended from officiating soccer matches for the next six matches. The suspension has been occasioned by your low standard of officiating in the match, Simba Bhora versus Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium, Shamva, on 22 September 2024.

“In the match, the referee awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora for a foul which occurred outside the penalty area. As the assistant, you should have been marking the penalty area line which is parallel to the goal line. That way, you would have been able to see that the ball was out of the penalty area. That decision impacted on the match. The match was abandoned.”

The final outcome of the game is yet to be advised.