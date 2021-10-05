Water levels in major dams declining

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Water Authority (ZINWA) has revealed that the water volumes in major dams in Zimbabwe are continuously declining while local authorities and farmers are encouraged to use water sparingly.

Speaking to ZTN, ZINWA spokesperson, Ms Marjorie Munyonga said most dams have enough water to meet demand.

“Water levels in the country remain on a declining trend, due to current drawdowns by local authorities and irrigators. The high temperatures that are currently being experienced in the country, explain the dropping of water levels in the major dams.

“The national dam level average is at 81 percent and most of the dams are therefore holding sufficient water to meet the early summer cropping irrigation needs and the domestic requirements for the urban areas and towns,” she said.