Water relief for Bulilima households

ABOUT 80 households in Ward 3 in Bulilima district now have access to tap water from a solar powered borehole, thanks to the Government’s on-going borehole drilling programme, which is targeting 35 000 villages across the country.

Under the programme, Government is drilling boreholes, which are then solar powered.The latest to benefit is Bezu South Village where the borehole was drilled next to Headman Bhidi’s homestead as part of Government efforts to ensure improved livelihoods for traditional leaders and their subjects.The solar powered borehole, which is equipped with a 20 000 litre-tank and four taps will also be used for livestock watering as most dams have dried up due to the drought.

Former Councillor for Ward 3, Mr Innocent Mavunela, said water problems were now a thing of the past while the process to set up a nutrition garden is underway.

“This is a big project, which benefits around 60 to 80 households that are now guaranteed clean drinking water. The water from the borehole will also be used for livestock watering as most dams in the area have dried up,” he said.

Mr Mavunela said plans were underway to start a nutrition garden where families will be allocated pieces of land to grow vegetables and other such crops.

“We need fence and other materials for the nutrition garden, which we intend to establish soon. We are looking forward to a transformed community as a result of this solar-powered borehole,” said Mr Mavunela.

Another villager, Mrs Siphathisiwe Ndlovu, said they used to fetch water directly from the river and as such the water was not safe for drinking. She said the other challenge was that the river is very far away.

Zanu-PF Bulilima District Co-ordinating Committee vice chairperson, Cde Msindisi Joko Ncube, said the leadership in Bulilima should be hailed for the development.

“This borehole will go a long way in assisting the community of Bezu South Village and our Headman’s family is also guaranteed safe drinking water,” he said.

Bulilima legislator who is also Deputy Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi said the water project is a demonstration of the Second Republic’s commitment to improving people’s livelihoods.

“Bulilima’s water table is very low and what has worsened the situation is that it has few dams, which have since dried up due to drought.

“This solar-powered borehole will not just provide water for domestic use but will also provide water for livestock,” he said.