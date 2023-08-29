Water supply dams update

Online Writer

THERE is enough water in dams that supply cities, towns, growth points and rural service centres across the country to last until next year’s rainy season, according to the latest information from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

In a statement yesterday, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said: “Dams that provide raw water to most of the country’s major cities, towns, growth points and rural service centres still hold sufficient water to take these places into the next rainy season at the current demand and even in the absence of any further inflows.”

Mrs Munyonga said as at August 24, the country’s national dam level average was 83, 6 percent which she said is way above the average of 62 percent normally expected during this time of the year.

“As at the same date dams supplying raw water to 46, 8 percent of the country’s major towns, cities, growth points and rural service centres held enough water to take the centres for at least 21 months while dams supplying 42, 6 percent of the country’s centres had water sufficient to last between 12 months and 20, 9 months,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said a cumulative 10, 6 percent of the centres have their raw water sources holding water enough to last less than 12 months.

She said centres with raw water sources meeting the 21-month rule include Harare, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Kadoma, Marondera, Rusape, Bindura, Shamva, Glendale, Concession, Rushinga, Mashava, Mutawatawa, Murambinda, Inyathi, Bikita, Mberengwa, Plumtree and Gutu.

“Those areas whose raw water supplies are enough to last between 12 and 20. 9 months include Bulawayo, Mutare, Chipinge, Kwekwe, Redcliff, Karoi, Chivhu, Chipinge, Shurugwi, Murehwa, Sadza, Hwedza and Insukamini,” said Mrs Munyonga.

She said areas whose raw water sources have less than 12 months’ supplies include Chegutu, Beitbridge, Figtree, Mt Darwin and Mvurwi.

Mrs Munyonga said the authority will keep closely monitoring those areas whose raw water source have less than 12 months’ supplies.

“Zinwa will also closely monitor centres supplied through groundwater sources such as Gokwe Centre, Dete, Nembudziya and Madziva Centre. The authority also wishes to remind water users across the board that water remains a finite resource and should be used sparingly and efficiently,” she said