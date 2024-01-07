Water supply disruption hits 30 Bulawayo suburbs

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

About 30 western suburbs in Buwalayo will be without water for an indefinite period due to ongoing repairs on the 675mm PVC pipe water mains that connect Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoir.

The state of the damaged pipes on the ground has slowed down the progress of the repairs, and the completion date for the necessary fixes has been set for today, 7 January.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube mentioned some of the affected suburbs, including:

Nketa 6, 7, and 9, Nkulumane 1-5, Nketa 8, Nkulumane 10-12, Nkulumane Sedgemore, Southwold, Emganwini, Kelvin Industrial, Cowdray Park (Hlalani Kuhle Hawkflight), Entumbane, Lobengula, Gwabalanda, Emakhandeni, Pelandaba West (Hawkflight), Magwegwe, Luveve, Matshobane, Njube, Mpopoma, Mabutweni, and Cowdray Park.